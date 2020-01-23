Felony Arrests
Matthew T. Marshall, 52, of the 1600 block of Tamarack Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:43 p.m. Jan. 22 near his home on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lem Pep, 38, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:21 p.m. Jan. 22 at his residence on suspicion of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Federico Cuadras, 39, of the 1000 block of Lost Trail Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:59 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen trailer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Teodulo R. Soto, 43, of the first block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 22 on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a minor under 14 and lewd and lascivious acts with a child. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Zachary M. Sims, 19, of the 1600 block of Valley View Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:38 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 1300 block of High Noon Drive, Plumas Lake, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm resulting in great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kaleb I. Neal, 21, of the 1300 block of High Noon Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:38 a.m. Jan. 22 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm resulting in great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrest
Jacob L. Winters, 22, of the 8600 block of La Porte Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:31 a.m. Jan. 22. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.