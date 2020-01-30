Felony arrests
Geneva A. Knoefler, 44, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:10 p.m. Jan. 29 on 15th Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michelita M. Taylor, 42, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:06 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 300 block of Ninth Street on suspicion of vandalism. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Austin W. Branch, 24, of Plumas Lake was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:35 p.m. Jan. 29 in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a firearm, carjacking, driving a car without consent, conspiracy to commit a crime, and second-degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Irene N. Acord, 22, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:27 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 5900 block of Lowe Avenue on suspicion of carjacking, conspiracy to commit a crime, driving a car without consent, and first-degree robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaskiran S. Gill, 37, of the 1100 block of Sam Rider Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:12 p.m. Jan. 28 at his residence on suspicion of kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Charles B. Rupley, 56, of the 1900 block of Sunset Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:14 a.m. Jan. 29 on Yuba Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Martha S. Ortizsoto, 33, of the 100 block of Morton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 28 on Butte House Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.