Felony Arrests:
Timothy P. Martinez, 35, of the 2400 block of Canyon Creek Trail, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:53 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jill B. Sylvester, 38, of Placerville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:37 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1200 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of abuse and preventing or dissuading a witness from testifying. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrest:
Daniel E. Donaldson, 51, of Napa was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1200 block of Stabler Lane. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.