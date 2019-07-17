FELONY arrests
Jack A. Hartman, 74, of the 9800 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:54 p.m. July 16 at his residence on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14, annoying or molesting a victim under 14 and possessing matter harmful to a minor. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Pino, 30, homeless, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:34 a.m. July 16 on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dusty R. Price, 25, of the 3300 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:50 p.m. July 15 at Pasado Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon-not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robby D. Templeton, 37, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:23 p.m. July 16 at North Beale Road on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Randall J. Jimenez, 21, of the 1200 block of Kenney Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 a.m. July 16 at D Street on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Wesley R. Bates, 38, of the 400 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:45 p.m. July 15 in the 800 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Isaac S. Davis, 23, of Roseville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:10 a.m. July 16 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ezequiel U. Cortes-Lomeli, 28, of the 1900 block of Hile Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:14 p.m. July 15 at Forbes Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michelle Ward, 46, of the 2100 block of Goldengate Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:56 p.m. July 15 at River Oaks. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.