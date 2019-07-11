FELONY arrests
Kuldip Singh, 57, of the 1300 block of Portolla Valley Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:49 p.m. July 10 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elias D. Andros, 33, of the 8000 block of Discovery Circle, Smartsville, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 12:57 p.m. July 10 on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth J. Mosley, 42, of the 1600 block of Tudor Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:18 a.m. July 10 at Boyd’s Pump on suspicion of manufacturing or possessing a leaded cane. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lanai D. Santiago-McVey, 35, of the 4400 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:25 p.m. July 9 at 7th and Yuba streets on suspicion of obstructing or resisting arrest. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rodney W. Lacey, 22, of the 15000 block of Willow Glen Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:48 a.m. July 10 at his residence on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and elder abuse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Justin D. Miller, 26, of the 4500 block of Meadow Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:15 a.m. July 10 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and intimidating a victim or witness. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Fernando R. Landeros, 48, of Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:46 p.m. July 10 at Butte House Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Todd E. Long, 36, of the 700 block of Scirocco Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:16 a.m. July 10 in the 500 block of I Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.