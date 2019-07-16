FELONY arrests
Austin A. Mitchell, 18, of the 1300 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:58 p.m. July 15 on Ninth Street on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lamont D. Ray, 24, of Big Oak Valley was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:05 a.m. July 15 on Highway 20 on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Oleandra C.T. Baker, 22, of the 1000 block of Hedge Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:13 p.m. July 14 at the intersection of Tharp Road and Butte House Road on suspicion of felony DUI, DUI resulting in bodily injury and child endangerment. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Rene O. Munoz, 36, of the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:25 a.m. July 15 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.