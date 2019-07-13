FELONY arrests
Matthew R. Thorn, 29, of the 1,500 block of John Place, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:25 a.m. July 12 on the 1,500 block of John Place in Yuba City on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, kidnapping and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Fabian L. Villarreal, 35, of the 1,100 block of East 14th St., Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 12:24 p.m. July 12 on Perkins Way in Yuba City on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, brandishing a weapon or firearm and probation violation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stephen A. Rogers, 30, of the 1,500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:17 p.m. July 12 on the corner of Olive St. and Fremont Way in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua R. Jones, 28, of the 27,700 clock of California Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 2:20 p.m. July 12 on the 2,700 block of California St. in Sutter on suspicion of damaging phone, electrical or utility lines, battery and vandalism. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Dilpreet K. Heer, 25, of the 1,300 block of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 a.m. July 12 on Tierra Buena Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Mora Jr., 23, of the 1,800 block of Phillips Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 10:32 p.m. July 12 at the corner of Teesdale and Jones Roads in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.