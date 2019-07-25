FELONY arrests
Austin S. Barney, 23, of Bangor, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:45 a.m. July 24 at East 13th Street on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Melissa A. Lau, 32, of the 700 block of Crestmont Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 a.m. July 24 in the 800 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle, and buying or receiving a known stolen vehicle. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joseph B. Waters, 29, of the 9500 block of Deeree Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:45 a.m. July 24 at Hammonton Smartsville Road on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony A. Gmuca, 32, homeless, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:44 a.m. July 24 at 13th and Yuba streets on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Austin A. Mitchell, 18, of the 1300 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:25 a.m. July 24 at Live Oak Boulevard and Bird Street on suspicion of stealing a vehicle, receiving known stolen property and evading police. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jennifer J. Dryden, 47, of the first block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:39 p.m. July 24 at her residence on suspicion of preventing or dissuading a victim or witness. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Breanne A. Fisher, 33, of the 5000 block of Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:40 a.m. July 24 at Hammonton Smartsville Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.