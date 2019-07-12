FELONY arrests
Theresa M. Munoz, 31, of the 600 block of Rosalind Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:31 p.m. July 11 at Tharp Road on suspicion of forging or passing a fake bill and burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jared C. Spade, 23, homeless, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:05 p.m. July 11 in the 900 block of Market Street on suspicion of being an ex- felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lara J. Danforth, 52, of the 6000 block of Tyler Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:06 a.m. July 11 on suspicion of obtaining someone else’s personal ID. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan De Dio Marmolejo-Lopez, 34, of the 700 block of Gee Bee Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 p.m. July 10 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph W. Denson, 32, of Nevada, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 p.m. July 11 at Placer County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Toby G. Brill, 34, of the 7000 block of Pleasant Grove Road, Pleasant Grove, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5 p.m. July 11 at Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rita L. Nilsson, 48, of the 1900 block of Sunrise Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:49 p.m. July 11 in the 5700 block of Meadow Brook Way, Linda on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.