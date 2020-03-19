Felony arrests
Hector Hernandez, 37, of the 700 block of Ellis Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:05 a.m. March 19 at his residence on suspicion of abuse and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vailola F. Ieremia, 30, of Hayward, Tiffany S. Dupree, 26, of Oakland and Joslyn M. Savage, 28, of Oakland were arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. March 18 in the 1000 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of burglary and criminal conspiracy. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.