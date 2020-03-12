Appeal-Democrat
Felony arrests
Elias M. Johnson, 19, of the 13000 block of Willow Glen Road, Oregon House, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:55 p.m. March 11 at Collins Lake on suspicion of personal theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel Ruiz, 47, of the 9500 block of Q Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:50 a.m. March 11 in the 10000 block of Highway 99 on suspicion of buying or receiving a known stolen vehicle and carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Claudia L. Wing, 23, of the 2200 block of Palm Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:25 a.m. March 11 in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Taylor D. Gardner, 23, of the 2200 block of Chime Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:45 p.m. March 10 on Buchanan Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.