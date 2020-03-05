Felony arrests
Kiona R. Azevedo, 18, of the 5700 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:37 a.m. March 4 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Travis A. Kerns, 20, of the 5900 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:59 a.m., March 4 at his residence on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kayla C. Weesner, 29, of the 800 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:17 p.m. March 3 in the 1300 block of Bogue Road on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin D. Raposo, 30, of Patterson was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:41 p.m. March 3 on Harter Parkway on suspicion of being a convicted felon purchasing tear gas, manufacturing or possessing a leaded weapon, and grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Giovanni D. Ynclan, 24, of the first block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:36 p.m. March 3 on Butte House Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Ruiz, 67, of Marysville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:43 p.m. March 3 in Olivehurst. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.