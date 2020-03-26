Felony arrests
Daniel C. Fregoso, 36, of the 800 block of Frederick Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:05 a.m. March 25 in the 1600 block of Old Highway 99, Arbuckle, on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eddie C. Starks, 31, of Pittsburg was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:25 p.m. March 25 on G Street in Marysville on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, bringing a controlled substance into a jail or prison, and possession of a fake identification card. He was booked into Sutter County Jail
DUI arrest
Katarina H. Kono, 24, of the 5900 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:48 p.m. March 25 on Orange Street at Fremont Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.