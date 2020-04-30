FELONY ARREST
Randall A. Newton, 23, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:40 p.m. April 29 on Ellis Way on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
