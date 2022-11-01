FELONY ARRESTS

Juan Galvan-Ramirez, 41, of the 900 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:05 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 300 block of McRea Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

