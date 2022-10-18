FELONY ARRESTS

Joshua Mathews, 43, of the 500 block of Shanghai Bend Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 500 block of Shanghai Bend Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

