FELONY ARRESTS
Joshua Mathews, 43, of the 500 block of Shanghai Bend Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 500 block of Shanghai Bend Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Juarez, 61, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:59 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Darius Kelly, 22, of the 1600 block of Alicia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:09 p.m. Oct. 14 on Raj Court at Portola Valley Road in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of tear gas. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Briele Dorton, 26, of the 2500 block of Remy Javier Court, Tracy, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:44 p.m. Oct. 14 on Bridge Street east of Highway 99 in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jack Unbankes, 35, of 46 Michigan Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:59 a.m. Oct. 16 at 46 Michigan Street in Yuba City on suspicion of child abuse causing possibly great bodily injury or death, possession of tear gas, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Otmar Weber, 82, of the 7400 block of Plumas Lake Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:02 p.m. Oct. 16 on Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol causing great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sandeep Singh, 36, of the 500 block of Miller Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:25 p.m. Oct. 16 on Poole Boulevard at Stabler Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card over $400, theft of credit card information, petty theft, possession of ten or more identification cards with the intent to defraud, two counts of violation of probation, and four counts of split sentencing under realignment. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Randy G. Stanaland, 41, of the 2200 block of McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16 on Hammonton Smartsville Road at Simpson Lane in Marysville on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of brass knuckles, receiving known stolen property, driving without a license and evading. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Abraham A. Perez, 58, of the 5300 block of 49th Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:14 p.m. Oct. 16 on Sixth Street at High Street in Marysville on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession, sale, distribution or transportation of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and making an unsafe lane change. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Marie G. Grajiola, 25, of the 1500 block of N. Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. Oct. 14 on N. Beale Road in Marysville on suspicion of cruelty to a child. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Mike C. Arciba, 21, of the 800 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:05 a.m. Oct. 14 on Alicia Avenue at Vine Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, receiving known stolen property, petty theft and obstructing. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ryan Russell, 26, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:33 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 1400 block of Hyler Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of an opium pipe and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cammilie Smith, 32, of the 900 block of Santa Barbara Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:36 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 1600 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and hit and run with property damage. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Marcos, 28, of the 1600 block of W. Joseph Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:08 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 15500 block of Pass Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Forrest Blank, 34, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:05 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 900 block of Almond Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ramiro Gullen, 36, of the 700 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:55 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 700 block of Shasta Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and performing an illegal u-turn in a residential district. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aaron M. Turner, 38, of the 13100 block of Lake Francis Road, Dobbins, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 15 on Third and D Streets in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Brandin R. Breider, 29, of the 500 block of B Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:36 p.m. Oct. 16 on Virginia Road north of Ostrom Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Daniel S. Butcher-Morrissey, 37, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:25 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 400 block of Ninth Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jordan M. Sanderson, 32, of the 11800 block of Smith Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:07 a.m. Oct. 16 at 7-11 in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Dante A.J. Mitchell, 36, of the 400 block of Peninsula Drive, Lake Almanor, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:59 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 2300 block of Rim Court on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Todd T. Allen, 36, of the 4200 block of Deaton Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:54 p.m. Oct. 14 on Fourteenth Avenue at Powerline Road in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Heather N. Krull, 39, of the 300 block of Montrose Drive, Folsom, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:57 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 5600 block of Seeding Way. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jackson R. Newman, 18, of the 6800 block of Mellodora Drive, Orangevale, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:39 a.m. Oct. 15 on Loma Rica Road at Hill Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jesus A. Vargas Rivera, 27, of the 4400 block of Martel Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:55 a.m. Oct. 15 on Martell Drive at Olive Avenue in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.