Jose Duenas Gonzalez, 24, of the 9700 block of P Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Solano County Sheriff’s Office at 10:56 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 9100 block of Linda Street in Live Oak on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foreign object by force or fear and oral copulation by use of force or injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brandon Neel, 38, of the 600 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:13 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 300 block of Colusa Frontage Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics, committing a felony while released on bail, receiving two or more serious or violent convictions - third strike with enhancement, and committing a felony offense with prior prison term served within the last five years. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Serina Ali, 24, of the 1900 block of 15th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:15 a.m. Oct. 22 at Adventist Health Rideout on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher causing great bodily injury. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Reynaldo Guzman Hernandez, 20, of the 100 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:46 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Woodbridge Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shawn Cox, 40, of the 1700 block of Magnolia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 22 on Lincoln Road at Railroad Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, three counts of battery, disturbing the peace, using offensive words in a public place and a hate crime. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jaiden Robindson, 25, of the 1700 block of Reagan Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Harbor Freight in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aaron Brown, 40, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:38 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 1300 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City on suspicion of four counts of forgery and making or passing fictitious checks with the intent to defraud. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mehmet Ugurlu, 36, of the 11300 block of Washington Place, Los Angeles, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:46 a.m. Oct. 22 on Highway 99 south of Howsley Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Mendoza-Chavez, 19, of the 1800 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:53 a.m. Oct. 22 on Bridge Street at Highway 99 in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert Stallins, 64, of the 700 block of Tudor Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:34 p.m. Oct. 22 on Walton Avenue at Bowie Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a license, failure to provide a valid vehicle registration and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John Maher, 30, of Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:28 a.m. Oct. 21 on Walnut Street at Washington Street in Sutter on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John Fralick II, 20, of the 600 block of Nord Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 21 on Highway 99 north of Obanion Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.