FELONY ARRESTS

Jose Duenas Gonzalez, 24, of the 9700 block of P Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Solano County Sheriff’s Office at 10:56 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 9100 block of Linda Street in Live Oak on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foreign object by force or fear and oral copulation by use of force or injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you