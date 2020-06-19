FELONY ARRESTS
Alonzo G. Crosby, 57, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:12 p.m. June 18 at his residence on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephanie K. Speziale, 38, of the 1200 block of Marcum Road, Nicolaus, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:04 p.m. June 18 on Highway 99 south of Power Line Road on suspicion of child endangerment and DUI. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Toribio Magana, 61, of the 2700 block of California Street, Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:45 a.m. June 18 on Highway 20 at Acacia Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.