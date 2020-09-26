FELONY ARRESTS
Leticia M. Arroyo, 33, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:37 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 1600 block of Atlantis Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Wendy R. Moulder, 56, of Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 9 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 8600 block of La Porte Road on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael Patrick, 46, of the 4600 block of Pacific Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:52 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Huston Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Vasquez, 21, of the 100 block of Rai Estates Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:20 a.m. Sept. 25 on Queens Avenue at Knights Row on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.