The Marysville Police Department confirmed with the Appeal on Tuesday that the body of a dead woman was found downtown Monday morning in an area near Plaza Park and the Bok Kai Temple.
According to Daryl Shackelford with the department, officers responded to the 400 block of 1st Street at about 7:30 a.m. Monday regarding a female who was reportedly on the ground partially clothed. While officials were not yet able to release the identity of the woman found dead, Shackelford did confirm she was 36.