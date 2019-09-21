Spectators at last weekend’s Marysville Stampede caught a brief glimpse of one of Yuba City Police Department’s two police dogs in action.
A six-year-old Belgian Malinois named Gunner and his handler, Officer Kenny Sowles, demonstrated the canine’s criminal apprehension capabilities by having him attack a man in a bite suit, simulate a fight and return to Sowles on command.
“You can’t match the public outreach,” Sowles said. “I can reach out to people through the dog way more than I could as a regular police officer.”
After the fanfare of the rodeo, Gunner and Sowles are back to work. It was a quiet morning, only a few calls were on the touchscreen dashboard monitor in front of Sowles as he cruised around Yuba City. Gunner sat in a cage where the back seat would be in a normal police car.
The cage had plenty of room for Gunner to move about freely. Gunner is equipped with a water bowl and his own air conditioning.
“He’s pretty spoiled,” Sowles said.
In addition, the car has a heat monitor mounted on the ceiling that is constantly measuring the temperature on both sides of the back where Gunner sits. Sowles has a belt version of the same monitor that will automatically roll down the windows and turn on a fan that blows out warm air when the temperature reaches 90 degrees.
They start the day at morning briefing before heading out for patrol. Gunner’s main duties are criminal apprehension as well as what Sowles called article searches. He is able to find any item that a criminal throws or tries to hide that has human odor on it.
Sowles also noted that the mere presence of Gunner deters people from running or fighting because of the fear of being bitten.
Some of Gunner’s other responsibilities include public outreach. The two will visit local schools where Gunner is a big hit.
“Kids love the dog,” Sowles said, “which is probably the coolest part of my job.”
On this particular morning, Gunner stayed in the car as Sowles responded to a call about a homeless man behind a Rite Aid and a member dispute at Planet Fitness. Gunner’s response to being left in the car was to bark loudly and pace nervously back and forth for the first 30 seconds of being separated from his handler.
“My guess is it’s a little bit of what we call ‘separation anxiety,’” Sowles said. “Basically he’s saying, ‘hey don’t forget me, I want to go too.’”
Sowles said he wanted to handle a police dog since he was a kid and got his first taste when he worked for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. Yuba County already had two handlers in Nathan Lybarger and Brian Thorton but Sowles spent time in the bite suit and learning from them, and after moving to the Yuba City Police Department in October of 2013 a dog position opened up. In June of 2016 he was assigned to Gunner.
Officer Kris Gibson and his dog Fasko make up the department’s other canine unit.
Handlers are required to attend handler school and must be certified by the state before they are allowed to use a dog on patrol. Sowles said the department is in the process of training a third team to add to its canine division.
Only one canine unit is on duty at one time and Sowles described he and Gunner as a backup unit that is not assigned to one area but who “float through the whole city.”
Gunner’s usage on a daily basis varies each day depending on what types of calls come up. Sometimes he is constantly out of the car and other days gets out only for bathroom breaks and to stretch his legs, Sowles said.
When their shift ends, their time together does not. Gunner lives at home with Sowles, his wife and three kids and is a part of the family. Sowles’ phone is filled with pictures of Gunner with his kids, who are all under 10 years old, on vacation and even dressed up in a Santa Claus suit, fake beard and all.
Sowles said all the area teams do training together. The state requires 16 hours of training a month, which for Sowles and Gunner is separated out into four hours a week. Training includes obedience work but also practicing scenarios that might come up on the job.
“We always try to get different things to do,” Sowles said. “In our line of work everything’s always changing and we always see things that we didn’t see before.”
Gunner turns seven in December. Sowles said most police dogs are retired around eight or nine years old so the dog can enjoy a life after work before its health starts failing. Sowles said he’s never heard of a handler not buying his or her dog from the city once it’s retired because of the time spent together over a number of years and the relationship that develops.
Canine units all part of local law enforcement
The Yuba City Police Department is not the only law enforcement agency in the area to employ canine units. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, Sutter County Sheriff’s Department and the Marysville Police Department all use canine units.
Yuba County has three teams but according to Lt. Nathan Lybarger who supervises the unit, a fourth dog will be added who will be based out of the county jail and specialize in narcotics detection. Yuba County’s teams include Deputy Henry Abe and his dog, Glock, Deputy Roger Tarwater and his dog, Chase, and Deputy Arthur Williams and his dog, Lomax.
Yuba County is part of the joint narcotics task force called NET-5, according to the department’s website.
Lybarger said the different canine units work hand-in-han” and assist each other if one agency that does not have a dog unit on duty needs the services a canine unit provides.
Sutter County has four dogs working out of the main office and one team servicing the city of Live Oak. Deputy James Middleton handles Enzo, Deputy Steve Traynor handles Karo, Deputy Kimber Leming handles Odin, Deputy Clayton Cardoza handles Jari and Deputy John Lopez handles Jack.
Marysville Police has one patrol team of Officer Herb Culver and his dog, Rocky, and one narcotics team of Officer Joe Leibman and his dog, Lomax.