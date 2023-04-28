The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said the discovery of a possible illegal marijuana cultivation site in the foothills resulted in the seizure of multiple drugs and firearms on Wednesday.

Along with the alleged discovery of the drugs and weapons at a property located at the 14700 block of Fountain House Road in Dobbins, the sheriff’s department also claimed that there was a “large pond with empty bags of acid-based soil submerged in the water.” Department officials said along with the “submerged bags of soil,” deputies also allegedly located “plastic bags, plastic pots, pieces of lumber, and used soil and hazardous materials dumped in, and around, the pond.”

