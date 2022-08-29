Skull

Elizabeth Hardesty of Santa Rosa said this skull was found over the weekend in Oregon Creek in Yuba County.

 Courtesy of Elizabeth Hardesty

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Monday that human remains were discovered in the Camptonville area of Yuba County.

According to Elizabeth Hardesty of Santa Rosa, her family found a skull in Oregon Creek while on a “family river day,” she said in an email to the Appeal. 

Tags

Recommended for you