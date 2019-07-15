Police are investigating a gang-related shooting that wounded one man Saturday.
Yuba City police responded to a two-car collision at Wilbur and Del Monte avenues just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Jim Runyen wrote in an email Monday.
Several subjects had fled the scene of the collision, but were found in the area. One 27-year-old man was found to be the victim of a gunshot wound; he was transported to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening injury.
The shooting was determined to have occurred earlier at Percy and Nielson avenues, Runyen said, when the suspect and victim followed each other in vehicles to Wilbur and Del Monte avenues. The suspect vehicle hit parked cars and was hit by the victim vehicle, Runyen said.
A firearm was found at the scene of the collision and may have been involved in the earlier shooting, Runyen said.
Police believe the incident was gang-related and are still investigating.