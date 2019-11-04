The Marysville Police Department is investigating the circumstances that led to a dead goat and squirrel being found at Ellis Lake, according to Lt. Adam Barber.
MPD was made aware of the dead animals via a Facebook photo of the dead goat on a picnic table at Ellis Lake, as well as a photo of a dead squirrel posted Sunday morning. Police removed the animals from the area, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Barber said the animals did not have any visible signs of trauma and that the incident is under investigation. The department asked residents with any information to contact authorities.