The Yuba City Police Department is investigating a report of shots being fired in Yuba City, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
At 2:18 a.m. Sunday, officers were informed that shots had been fired in the area of Main Street and Toledo Street. Upon investigating the area, no one was reported to be injured, but several empty shell casings were found and several vehicles had been damaged, Runyen said via email.
At 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police received word of a 29-year-old male at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital who was being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds. According to Runyen, it is unknown at this time whether that person was involved in the earlier incident.
Both cases are still under investigation, according to Runyen.