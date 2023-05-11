A juvenile was arrested Wednesday night after the fatal shooting of another juvenile at a home in Yuba City, the Yuba City Police Department said Thursday.

According to the department, a 911 call was received at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding a person who was shot inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Gray Avenue. Officers who arrived on the scene located a juvenile male who had been fatally shot, officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you