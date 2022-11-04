The Yuba City Police Department said a male juvenile was the potential victim of a hit-and-run collision that allegedly took place Thursday on C Street in Yuba City.
Police officials said that at about 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, the victim was “struck by an unknown vehicle” and “was laying in the roadway” as a result.
“The victim had called family members to help him, and the police were not notified of the collision until after the victim had been transported by family to Adventist Rideout Hospital,” the department said in a statement. “The victim received serious but non life threatening injuries and was being treated by medical personnel. The victim was not able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle.”
Police responded to the incident and the investigation is being conducted by the Yuba City Police Traffic Unit. The investigation is currently active and anyone with information related to the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle and/or driver are encouraged to call the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.