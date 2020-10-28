The Yuba City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect in an alleged sexual assault and vehicle theft.
On Wednesday, the department posted photos of the individual wanted for questioning on its Facebook page along with the license plate from the stolen car.
According to a news release, on Monday morning officers responded to the 500 block of Plumas Street for a report of a robbery.
An elderly woman said a man in his 20s or 30s with a medium build asked to use the restroom in a building there.
Once inside, the suspect allegedly forced himself on the victim, sexually assaulted her and fled the building with the woman’s car keys.
The suspect left the scene in the victim’s 2019 grey Honda Civic.
Law enforcement was not able to locate the vehicle and the suspect is still at large as of late Wednesday.
Anyone with information is being asked to call YCPD at 822-4661.