Law enforcement officials said Monday that a 64-year-old Marysville man was arrested Sunday on allegations that he provided methamphetamine to a juvenile female in exchange for “sexual favors.”

According to Undersheriff Scott Smallwood with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol requested the assistance of the sheriff’s office at about 7:48 p.m. Sunday at Quick Stop Gas Station on Bogue Road in Yuba City.

