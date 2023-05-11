The Williams Police Department said that at about 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the department and other agencies responded to a report of a pickup truck and motorcycle collision near the intersection of State Route 20 and Husted Road in Williams.
Along with officers from the Williams Police Department, deputies from the California Highway Patrol and Colusa County Sheriff’s Department also responded to a scene where upon arrival, a “motorcycle rider was found to have suffered major injuries and as a result was pronounced deceased at the scene,” officials with the Williams Police Department said.