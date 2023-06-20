The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that more than 28,000 marijuana plants were allegedly found last week in the Loma Rica area.
According to the department, a search warrant served on Pineview Lane in Loma Rica resulted in the seizure of an “outdoor and indoor marijuana cultivation operation with a total of 28,253 plants.”
Along with the marijuana plants, the sheriff’s department said a “team of biologists from the Department of Fish and Wildlife were on scene and located several environmental violations.” Among the violations were the “unlawful placement of petroleum or carbonaceous materials into the state’s waterways” and “unlawful deposit of litter or waste within 150 feet of the high water mark of the state’s water.”
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said no suspects were located at the scene of the alleged violations.