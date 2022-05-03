During the month of May, the Yuba City Police Department said it will be putting an emphasis on traffic safety intended to protect motorcycle riders and those biking and walking.
The department said it planned to have extra officers on patrol this month to specifically look for violations made by drivers and motorcycle riders.
Factors that lead to crashes for motorcycle riders include improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence, unsafe lane changes and speeding, which is the most common contributor to a crash, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state, the department said.
To help protect yourself and others with regards to riding a motorcycle, the Yuba City Police Department recommended the following tips:
For drivers
– Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.
– Use your signal when changing lanes.
– Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.
– When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.
Motorcyclists
– Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear.
– Consider adding reflective tape to make it easier for other drivers to see you.
– Always keep your lights on, even during the day.
– Don’t assume drivers see you: Signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.
– Lane splitting is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic.
“Although lane splitting is legal in California, motorcyclists are encouraged to exercise extreme caution when traveling between lanes of stopped or slow-moving traffic,” former California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley previously said. “Every rider has the ultimate responsibility for their own decision making and safety.”
In 2018, the California Highway Patrol offered these general safety tips with regards to lane splitting:
– Consider the total environment when you are lane splitting (this includes the width of lanes, the size of surrounding vehicles, as well as current roadway, weather, and lighting conditions).
– Danger increases at greater speed differentials.
– Danger increases as overall speed increases.
– It is typically safer to split between the far left lanes than between the other lanes of traffic.
– Try to avoid lane splitting next to large vehicles (big rigs, buses, motorhomes, etc.).
– Riding on the shoulder is illegal; it is not considered lane splitting.
– Be visible: Avoid remaining in the blind spots of other vehicles or lingering between vehicles.
– Help drivers see you by wearing brightly colored/reflective protective gear and using high beams during daylight hours.
Along with motorcycle safety, the Yuba City Police Department also plans to “conduct a traffic safety operation throughout the month of May focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk,” the department said.
Violations related to these behaviors include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians, or failing to stop for signs and signals.
“We all have places to be and not everyone gets there by car,” Traffic Sergeant Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “Bicyclists and pedestrians have the same rights to the road but face even more risk without the protections vehicles have. We should all be looking out for one another.”
The Yuba City Police Department offered steps drivers and pedestrians can take to greatly reduce the risk of getting injured or in a crash:
Pedestrians
– Be predictable: Use crosswalks, when available.
– Take notice of approaching vehicles and practice due care.
– Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.
– Be visible. Make it easy for drivers to see you – wear light colors, reflective material and carry a flashlight, particularly at dawn, dusk or at night.
– Be extra careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night when it is harder to see, or when crossing busier streets with more lanes and higher speed limits.
Drivers
– Follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.
– Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.
– Never drive impaired.
Bicyclists
– Obey traffic laws, use hand signals, use lights at night (front white light and rear red reflector), and wear a helmet.
– Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.
– Avoid the door zone: do not ride too closely to parked cars.
– If there’s a bike lane, use it, unless making a left turn, passing, or approaching a place where a right turn is allowed.
– Yield to pedestrians: Bicyclists must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians within marked crosswalks or within unmarked crosswalks at intersections.
Funding for these programs was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.