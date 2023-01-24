Employees at the Raley’s grocery store in Yuba City were credited with stopping an Olivehurst man who was allegedly armed with a hatchet on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, several 911 calls were received at about 6:40 a.m. on Sunday about a man later identified as 44-year-old Larry Reed of Olivehurst who was reportedly seen damaging a vehicle with a hatchet in the grocery store’s parking lot in the 700 block of West Onstott Frontage Road in Yuba City.

