For the second night in a row, a specific area of Yuba City was witness to more gunfire on Monday evening.

After a reported fatal shooting on Sunday night in the 300 block of Monterey Avenue near the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City, the Yuba City Police Department said it received several calls in reference to shots fired around Monterey Avenue and Dorman Avenue at about 9:37 p.m. on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you