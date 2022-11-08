Police: Road rage leads to hit and run

Mateo Jimenez

 Courtesy photo

A Yuba City man was arrested recently after police alleged that he was involved in a road rage incident that resulted in a male victim being hit outside of his vehicle.

According to officials, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office was called out at about 1 p.m. on Nov. 4 to the 1000 block of Petty Court in Yuba City after receiving word that a male subject was allegedly hit by a car.

