Marysville police are looking for a man who flashed a gun and robbed Taco Bell Wednesday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m. a white man wearing a black hat, black hoodie and black shorts entered the fast food restaurant at 631 10th Street and lifted his shirt to show a handgun in his waist band, Police Chief Chris Sachs said. The man demanded money, then left the restaurant northbound. Sachs did not say how much money the man left with.
He stood between 5-feet-10-inches and 5-feet-11-inches.
Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Marysville Police Department at 749–3900.