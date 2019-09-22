Police are searching for the suspect in the murder of a 37-year-old woman.
According to a press release, on Sunday at approximately 3:48 a.m., officers from the Marysville Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance at the 1000 block of F Street.
When officers arrived, they located a woman with a gunshot wound who later died as a result of her injuries.
Through investigation, officers identified the suspect as Jesse Jaramillo, 29, of Live Oak.
According to the press release, Jaramillo allegedly fled the scene and detectives are working several leads to locate him.
He reportedly has ties to the Butte County, Yuba County and Sutter County area.
According to the press release, Jaramillo should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Jaramillo is encouraged to contact the Marysville Police Department at 749-3908.