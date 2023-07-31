Yuba City Police Department investigators are currently searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting early Sunday night near the intersection of Queens Avenue and Upland Drive, officials said Monday.

According to the department, there were “numerous calls” around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday regarding an adult male who had been shot near the intersection in Yuba City. As officers arrived, they found an adult Hispanic male suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Tags

Recommended for you