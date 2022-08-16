Missing.png

Law enforcement officials are asking for information related to the possible disappearance of Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29.

 Courtesy of Yuba City Police Department

After receiving a report of a missing Northern California man and woman on Aug. 7, both the Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing their investigation and have received several tips as to the pair’s whereabouts.

According to officials, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together to attend Hot August Nights in Reno, Nevada. The two had told family members that they had planned to return that night.

