MethBust.jpg

The Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) said these items, including 359 grams of methamphetamine, were discovered at an apartment in Yuba City on May 4.

 Courtesy of NET-5

Officials with the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) said that on May 4, with the help of the Yuba City Police Department, the search of a Yuba City apartment resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and other items reportedly used for the sale of drugs.

According to NET-5, a search warrant was executed at the apartment of 61-year-old Michael Daniels in the 400 block of Garden Highway.

