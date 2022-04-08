Over the next two weeks, two different political groups on each side of the spectrum will be holding candidate forums for the upcoming June 7 primary election.
On Tuesday, April 12, the Yuba County Democratic Central Committee is set to host a candidate forum at Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 606 J St. in Marysville. The forum is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Those expected to attend include Max Steiner, who is running for Congress in California’s First District, and Brent Hastey, who is running for reelection as the South Director of the Yuba Water Agency Board.
Eleanore Rewerts, with the Yuba County Democratic Central Committee, said anyone interested in learning more about these candidates and local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. She said no advance registration is required.
Rewerts said the forum will consist of presentations by the candidates followed by a question and answer session. She also said the committee plans to host a second forum on May 10 that will include other candidates.
Dr. Kermit Jones, who is running for California’s 3rd Congressional District, was scheduled to attend the Tuesday forum, but due to a scheduling conflict, he said he plans to attend the May 10 meeting. Rewerts said those expected to speak at the May 10 meeting include candidates for Board of Supervisor districts, an Assembly district and another water agency candidate.
On Monday, April 18, the Feather River Tea Party Patriots will be hosting a candidate forum for both Yuba and Sutter County Board of Supervisors candidates. This is the second in a series of forums hosted by the group.
According to Larry Virga, chairman of the Feather River Tea Party, all candidates running for supervisor positions in the June 7 election were invited to attend. They include Andy Vasquez, Kristopher Kramer, and Eric Mallow for Yuba County Supervisor District One; Bob Bagley, Zachary Cross and Jon Messick for Yuba County Supervisor District Five; Dan Flores and Courtney Ortega for Sutter County Supervisor District Two; and Mike Ziegenmeyer for Sutter County Supervisor District Three.
Virga said he will be the moderator of the forum, will introduce each participant and “allow time for them to review their qualifications and respective campaigns.” He said there will be questions posed to the candidates from a panel of community representatives and attendees also will have a chance to ask questions.
While doors will open at 6 p.m., the forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. on April 18 at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St. in Yuba City.
Virga said everyone is welcome to attend and there is no membership or cost for the forum.
For more information, contact Virga at 530-755-4409.