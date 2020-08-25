While all registered voters will be receiving a vote-by-mail ballot ahead of the upcoming November election, Yuba County also plans to have its normal polling locations open to give voters another site to cast their vote.
However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county is finding it difficult to find poll workers, which are typically retirees – one of the most vulnerable populations to the virus.
“Our numbers are coming up very slowly but most of our poll workers are in that vulnerable age group so they are consequently choosing not to work this election,” said Terry Hansen, Yuba County clerk-recorder. “We are in desperate need. In order for us to open the polling sites, we have to have workers.”
During a normal election year, the county typically has around 160-180 workers to operate the polling sites. Hansen said they currently have about 120 people who have signed up, so they’ll need up to 40 more volunteers to meet the demand.
Those that volunteer will attend a one-day training paid for by the county, which typically lasts about 2-4 hours. Hansen said the training will be conducted virtually and at various community centers around the county. After that, volunteers would only need to work on Election Day (Nov. 3), where polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those that volunteer will be paid $80 for their work on Election Day.
“This is a community service,” Hansen said. “If you want to see how elections and democracy work, this is the best way to do it.”
Each polling location will be provided extensive personal protective equipment and will be sanitized before opening, among other safety protocols. Hansen said those interested in volunteering should call her office at (530) 749-7855.
Sutter County:
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston said her jurisdiction currently has enough volunteers to meet the need on Election Day. Unlike its counterpart, Sutter County will only have five locations open around the county on Election Day. The sites won’t serve as a traditional polling location, rather a “service center” where voters can go to cast their vote-by-mail ballots in-person, ask questions about the process, or request a new ballot if they never received one in the mail.
Johnston said those interested in volunteering can sign up for the county’s waitlist by calling her office at (530) 822-7122. She said her office plans to start mailing out postcards this week to registered voters letting them know more about how this November’s election will be conducted.