Unhealthy air quality in the bi-county region from area wildfires could contribute to people contracting COVID-19, according to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
She said those with lung or heart disease, the elderly and children are most at risk of lung injury from poor air quality. According to airnow.gov, the Marysville/Yuba City reporting area will experience unhealthy air quality through the weekend.
“If you have a compromised immune system or have to deal with lung injury as a result of poor air quality, that does place you at increased risk for contracting and if infected, more severe forms of COVID-19 infection,” Luu said.
Also, Luu said on Sunday bi-county health received what it believes to be the last couple cases from the state reporting system glitch. She said less than 40 cases came from the glitch.
“This is due to our robust collaboration with local medical clinics, Adventist-Rideout Hospital, such that we get direct reports from them and not have to rely solely on the state’s database,” Luu said.
Residents can now make same-day appointments and results are coming back in three to four days, according to Luu. Walk-ins at the Yuba County Library are welcome, but to register visit, lhi.care/COVIDtesting or call (888) 634-1123. There is another testing site at Sutter County Veterans Memorial Hall.
“A decision to test is a decision to isolate,” Luu said. “If you feel that you need to be tested – whether because of close contact with a confirmed case or because of symptoms – isolate yourself in a separate room from other household members to keep them from getting sick, and stay home until you receive your results.”
Luu said COVID-19 has made everything more complicated but that it is not the time to relax any of the tenets. Instead, she said efforts to slow the spread should be re-doubled to allow for businesses and schools to reopen.
“The more that we can be nimble and flexible in the midst of a once-in-a-century situation is vital so that we keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” Luu said. “We are all tired of this pandemic but it’s still very real and very dangerous.”
Cases increased by 25 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,067. Eighteen recovered on Friday and 27 were hospitalized. Eleven people have died in Yuba-Sutter from COVID-19. For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.