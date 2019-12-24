For parents across the country, Christmas Eve can be a night spent frantically preparing for the next morning. Marsha Bryan, 76, Yuba City, found a shortcut to all the midnight madness, with the tradition of placing Pop-Tarts in her children’s stockings.
The iconic toaster-pastry, Pop-Tarts, were an annual stocking stuffer for Bryan’s three children while they were growing up in the 1970s.
“Pop-Tarts were a big deal back then, and they liked them,” Bryan said. “So every year they would say ‘are we going to have Pop-Tarts’ in their stockings.”
First introduced by Kellogg in 1964, there were originally four Pop-Tart flavors, which could be heated in the toaster oven for maximum gooey-ness. Three years later, frosting was added to the square-shaped pastries, and today there are over 30 flavors and special-edition Pop-Tarts on the market.
“They loved it, we’d put them in the toaster oven, “Bryan said. “We’d usually have raspberry or strawberry.”
For Bryan, who worked as a ward secretary at Rideout Hospital, she said, the aluminum-wrapped sweet-treats were a great time-saver the night before Christmas.
“Sometimes I had to leave and go to work early, because we worked every other Christmas, so I didn’t have a lot of time to bake special things,” Bryan said.
Waking up early Christmas morning was part of another tradition, carried out by Bryan’s husband.
“My husband used to get so excited about Christmas that if the kids didn’t wake up, he would go outside of their window, and he would ring bells and they would think it was Santa,” Bryan said.
Bryan’s children are grown now, but she said her son’s family continues the Pop-Tart tradition for his three kids in their stockings.
“They always have Pop-Tarts too,” Bryan said.
All these years later, Bryan can’t quite recall why her family decided on Pop-Tarts as a stocking tradition.
“I don’t know,” Bryan said. “They just liked Pop-Tarts.”