The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that Deputy Brandon Pope was named 2021 Peace Officer of the Year for the department.
According to a news release, Pope began his career with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department in June 2013. He currently serves in several areas within the department.
After being assigned to an investigations position, Pope became a K9 handler in May 2020.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office praised Pope and his K9 Jari as being a “tremendous asset to the K9 program and the community they serve.”
Pope also serves as a field training officer and is a member of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail where he also is a member of the entry team and is a chemical agents instructor. Along with those duties, Pope runs a tobacco grant program for the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
“Brandon has demonstrated his willingness to be a team player, display leadership and work to better our community,” Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said in the release. “Brandon has distinguished himself this past year and was selected by his peers for this honor.”
Pope graduated from the Butte College Police Academy and holds an associate degree in law enforcement through Yuba College. He has both basic and intermediate certificates through the Commission of Peace Officer Standards and Training.
“Brandon has distinguished himself throughout his career and is consistently rated as one of the more proactive patrol deputies in the office,” Smallwood said.