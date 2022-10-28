Yuba City officials announced that starting on Tuesday night, Bridge Street will be closed nightly between Gray Avenue and Cooper Avenue until Nov. 23.
As work continues on the city’s Bridge Street widening project, Clark Avenue also will be closed at Bridge Street as construction crews make the final connections of new underground utilities, including sewer, storm, and water pipelines, officials said.
The closures between Gray Avenue and Cooper Avenue will be in effect between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. starting Tuesday and are expected to last through Nov. 23.
“The nightly closures will not impact the traveling public during the day and will allow the construction crews to safely complete the underground work,” city officials said. “Driveway access for local residents and emergency services will be provided at all times. Those planning to travel on this portion of Bridge Street are asked to be aware of roadside message boards indicating closure times and should use alternate routes.”