Yuba County officials said Monday that Hammonton Road, between Hammonton-Smartsville Road and Timbuctoo Road, will remain gated and closed to the public for at least 18 months.
With this segment having been closed since last week, the road was approved for closure in the Yuba Goldfields area “due to continuous criminal activities and illegal dumping.”
According to a resolution approved by the Yuba County Board of Supervisors on July 25, the area around the Yuba Goldfields has been misused by members of the public, allowing supervisors to approve the partial closure until “certain conditions are satisfied.”
In 2022, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department received 83 calls for service in the Yuba Goldfields area, the resolution stated. Officials said 50 of those calls “could have been avoided” had the road been gated. The resolution also says that the California Department of Fish & Wildlife issued 315 citations in the area with an estimated 145 that could have been avoided had Hammonton Road been gated.
“The gating of Hammonton Road will reduced or minimize the following types of crimes that are currently being witnessed: illegal dumping, illegal trespass, illegal firearms, operating vehicles in a manner likely to cause damage, unlicensed or suspended drivers, abandoned vehicles, vehicle fires, assaults with deadly weapons, and illegal drug use,” the resolution states.