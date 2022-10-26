Anyone who has lived in the Yuba-Sutter area for a time knows the name, Cotton Rosser.
Rosser passed away on June 22 at the age of 93. His passing resulted in numerous accolades, recognition of his decades of involvement with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association as a stock contractor and head of the Flying U Rodeo Company based in Marysville, and his devotion to his animals and his family.
Lee and Bonnie Rosser and Museum of the Forgotten Warriors founders Dann and Roberta Spear have been close friends for decades. Lee Rosser and Dann Spear competed in college rodeo while attending California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo – Rosser as a saddle bronc rider and Spear as a roper. Their kids participated in the Wheatland High School rodeo together.
Roberta Spear was at Lee and Bonnie Rosser’s home shortly after Cotton Rosser’s passing, assisting with arrangements when she suggested a portrait of Rosser would be a nice memorial. She thought local artist Bert Johnson would agree to create the painting. Johnson, known in the area for his western art, was contacted and agreed.
Johnson created a portrait of Rosser on his horse waving to the crowd with the hand that is missing its thumb – the thumb was lost in a roping accident during the California State Fair some years ago. Johnson presented the portrait to Lee and Bonnie Rosser at the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors on Oct. 22. Three of Cotton Rosser’s great-grandchildren – Trey, Cy, and Gavin – were in attendance as were the museum’s board members to honor the rodeo legend, Cotton Rosser.