Rosser.jpg

Pictured from left to right is Lee Rosser, artist Bert Johnson, and Bonnie Rosser.

 Courtesy of Bill Crocker

Anyone who has lived in the Yuba-Sutter area for a time knows the name, Cotton Rosser.

Rosser passed away on June 22 at the age of 93. His passing resulted in numerous accolades, recognition of his decades of involvement with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association as a stock contractor and head of the Flying U Rodeo Company based in Marysville, and his devotion to his animals and his family.

