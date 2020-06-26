Colusa County Public Health reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at Granzella’s Restaurant in Williams, according to a public health notice released on Thursday.
Anyone who visited the restaurant, located at 451 Sixth St. in Williams, on June 22 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
People who visited the establishment during this time are encouraged to self-monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches or sore throat.
If one develops symptoms, it’s asked they contact their primary medical provider for further directions.
As of Friday, Colusa County had a total of 17 cases of COVID-19, nine of which have been confirmed this week.
County officials report that a total of 729 tests have been administered and confirmed negative.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.